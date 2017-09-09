Rossini Opera Festival Superintendent Steps Down

After 38 seasons, Gianfranco Mariotti, Superintendent of Pesaro’s Rossini Opera Festival, steps down in a move he says came about through “serenity of spirit.”

This comes as a great surprise for the Pesaro Festival which brings together artists of all forms to celebrate the works of Gioachino Rossini. His decision to step down comes after concerns were raised by the Court of Auditors over Mariotti’s contract with the Pesaro Festival. “…in order to allow for the best clarification of the matter and to favor the anticipated change in my role, not far away from the natural expiration of the mandate,” Mariotti says.

“I am aware of the importance of the results achieved in all these years, and I thank the people and institutions that have allowed us to realize them. But above all, I would like to thank all my close associates, Rof people, who have lived with me this long, wonderful adventure. ”

While he may have stepped down as superintendent, Mariotti intends to be readily available for the festival that captured the hearts of Italy.

