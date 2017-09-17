Jonas Kaufmann Makes Major Cancelation

Jonas Kaufmann Palais Garnier, Paris

Posted By: Francisco Salazar September 17, 2017

Jonas Kaufmann has canceled his participation in the George Enescu Festival.

The German wrote on Facebook, “I am so sorry that I was obliged to cancel my appearance at the prestigious George Enescu Festival due to a bad cold, and I deeply regret that any of you feel left down. I can very well understand that all those who have gone to great expense for traveling and tickets are very disappointed. Please do know that I am extremely disappointed as well to have to forego the pleasure and privilege to sing for you. We will do everything we can to find a new date for a recital at the Festival in 2019.
Jonas Kaufmann.”

As a result, the festival was unable to find a replacement. Due to the cancelation, the festival was offered money back for their tickets, but not for their airfare and hotels.

Kaufmann is due to premiere a production of Verdi’s “Don Carlos” next with Jonas Kaufmann, Sonya Yoncheva and Elīna Garanča. He is also slated to reprise “Andrea Chenier” at the Bavarian State Opera and Vienna State Opera.

 

