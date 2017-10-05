Hamburg State Opera Extends Contract with Kent Nagano

The Hamburg State Opera’s supervisory board has announced on Oct. 4 its decision to extend conductor Kent Nagano’s contract by five years. As the contract now stands, Nagano will serve as General Music Director until 2025, a role he began in 2015.

No stranger to directing, Nagano served as General Music Director for Bayerische Staatsoper from 2006 to 2013, where he commissioned new productions of such operas as “Ariadne auf Naxos,” “Wozzeck,” “Eugene Onegin” and Wagner’s “Der Ring des Nibelungen.” He has also toured throughout Europe and Japan with the Bayerisches Staatsorchester, together recording the 4th, 7th, and 8th, of Bruckner’s Symphonies.

As a conductor, Nagano has performed with orchestras such as the Vienna, New York, and Berlin philharmonics. With the Russian National Orchestra he has won a Grammy Award for their recording of ‘Peter and the Wolf’.

Among Hamburg State Opera’s productions for the 2017-18 include Beethoven’s “Fidelio,” Wagner’s “Parsifal,” Monteverdi’s “Il Ritorno d’Ulisse in Patria” and the world premiere of Jan Dvorak’s “Frankenstein.”

