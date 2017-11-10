Weekend Preview – North America (11/10-11/12): New Met Opera ‘Thaïs,’ & LA Opera/Beth Morrison Project’s ‘Persona’ Highlight Weekend With Over 70 Performances

Talk about a busy weekend. There will be over 70 opera performances around the country this weekend with a wide range of repertoire.

North of the border, Pacific Opera Victoria showcases “Rattenbury” on Friday and Sunday and Opéra de Montreal showcases “La Cenerentola.”

Teatro Municipal De Santiago presents “Aida” on Friday and Saturday while Atlanta Opera does a showcase of “The Flying Dutchman” on Friday and Sunday.

Beth Morrison Projects does its second, third, and fourth performances of “Persona,” while Los Angeles Opera also presents “Persona” on Friday and Sunday, sandwiching a Saturday showcase of “Nabucco.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea Opera presents “That ‘Certain Age’ on Friday and Saturday while Arizona Opera has its time with “Tosca.”

“The Consul,” which OperaWire called a “Harrowing Experience” continues its run with the Chicago Opera Theater on Friday and Sunday while Boston Lyric Opera continues its world premiere run of “The Nefarious, Immoral but Highly Profitable Enterprise of Mr. Burke.”

Dallas Opera presents “La Traviata” and Austin Opera presents “Carmen” on Saturday.

Family Opera Initiative showcases “Bounce: The Basketball Opera” and Florida Grand Opera does the same with “Lucia di Lammermoor.”

Houston Grand Opera finishes up its run of “Julius Caesar” and also presents Verdi’s “La Traviata.” Meanwhile, the critically hailed “Die Walküre” from Lyric Opera of Chicago will continue its run.

The Metropolitan Opera’s weekend will consist of “The Exterminating Angel,” the first performance of “Thaïs” and “Turandot.”

“Maria De Buenos Aires” takes the stage at Nashville Opera, as does “Everest” at Lyric Opera of Kansas City. The Piazzolla opera also appears with Pensacola Opera.

New Orleans Opera Association presents “Orpheus in the Underworld,” “La Bohème” gets a look at Opera Colorado, and The Industry L.A. presents “War of the Worlds.”

Opera in the Heights’ “The Magic Flute” will take over its weekend while Opera on the James turns to another Mozart classic, this time “Don Giovanni.”

Yet another Mozart masterpiece takes the stage at Pittsburgh Opera with “The Marriage of Figaro” appearing on the weekend. But the opera will also get performances at Minnesota Opera and Michigan Opera Theatre.

Meanwhile, “As One” appears at the San Diego Opera Association while Opera San José presents “La Rondine.”

Tri-Cities Opera presents “Glory Denied” and Sarasota Opera showcases “Rootabaga Country.”

“Manon,” starring Michael Fabiano and Ellie Dehn, appears with San Francisco Opera.

“The Girl of the Golden West” bows at Virginia Opera while “Alcina” continues its run with Washington National Opera.

Related