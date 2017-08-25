Weekend Preview – International (8/25-27): Krassimira Stoyanova and Juan Diego Flórez Star in ‘Lucrezia Borgia’

This weekend the Salzburg Festival, the Arena di Verona, and the Edinburgh Festival see their respective seasons come to an end. But before they end, there are still must see performances.

Argentina

At the Teatro Colón, Kurt Weill’s “Rise and Fall of The City of Mahagonny” gets its second and third performances with Iris Vermillion and Alejandra Malvino alternating the role of Leokadja.

Austria

The Salzburg Festival comes to a close with Vittoria Yeo and Yusif Eyvazov headling the final performance of “Aida” on Friday. Gerald Finley will also continue his run of “Lear” on Saturday while Juan Diego Flórez and Krassimira Stoyanova headline concert performances of “Lucrezia Borgia” on Sunday. “Wozzeck” also gets one final performance on Sunday.

Hong Kong

Opera Hong Kong opens a new production of “Suor Angelica” and “Gianni Schicchi” with Warren Mok as the producer.

Italy

The Arena di Verona performances come to a close with “Nabucco” starring Susanna Branchini as Abigaille and George Gagnidze as “Nabucco.” The weekend will also include the final performance of “Tosca” and concludes with “Aida” starring Hui He in the title role.

Sweden

“The Magic Flute” continues at the Royal Swedish Opera with Joel Annmo and Hanna Husáhr.

Switzerland

Diana Damrau graces the stage of the Gstaad Festival to perform alongside Antonio Pappano in Strauss Lieder.

United Kingdom

Irina Lungu and Erika Grimaldi alternate the title role in Puccini’s “La Bohème” at the Edinburgh International Festival. Gianandrea Noseda conducts.

