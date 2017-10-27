Vienna State Opera 2017-18 Live Stream: Pieczonka, Maestri & Lee Lead Star Cast in ‘Tosca’

The Vienna State Opera’s current production of Puccini’s “Tosca” will get a live stream on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, as part of the company’s season-long live streaming service.

Led by conductor Jesús López Cobos, the production will feature soprano Adrianne Pieczonka as the famed diva and Yonghoon Lee as her lover Mario Cavaradossi. As the villainous Scarpia, audiences will get to see Ambrogio Maestri.

The stream starts at 7:30 p.m. local time and is slated to run until around 10:30 p.m. That’s around 4:30 p.m. EDT and 1:30 p.m. PST for the start time. This will be the final performance for the current cast, though the company will bring back the opera in January for performances featuring Angela Gheorghiu in the title role and Erwin Schrott as Scarpia. Massimo Giordano will play Cavaradossi.

Per the official website, tickets start at 14 euros (approximately $16 USD) and can be purchased right off the Vienna State Opera’s streaming website. There are options for monthly subscriptions to future performances on the service depending on users’ preference for experience opera from the comfort of their homes.

After this production, the company will showcase Rossini’s “L’Italiana in Algeri” and Janacek’s “Katja Kabanova” on the live streaming service.

