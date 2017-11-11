Vienna State Opera 2017-18 Live Stream: Adrianne Pieczonka Stars in ‘Un Ballo in Maschera’

The Vienna State Opera’s will showcase its “Un Ballo in Maschera” production this coming Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, as part of the company’s season-long live streaming service.

The production will be led by conductor Jesús López Cobos, and star the likes of Piero Pretti as Gustaf III, Adrianne Pieczonka as Amelia, and Marco Caria as Ankarstrom. The production is directed by Gianfranco de Bosio with sets by Emanuele Luzzati, and costumes by Santuzza Cali.

The stream kicks off at 7:30 p.m. local time and is slated to run until around 10:30 p.m. That’s around 4:30 p.m. EDT and 1:30 p.m. PST for the start time. This will be the final performance for this production, which kicked off on Nov. 5 and ran for three performances, including one on the eighth.

Per the official website, tickets start at 14 euros (approximately $16 USD) and can be purchased right off the Vienna State Opera’s streaming website. There are options for monthly subscriptions to future performances on the service depending on users’ preference for experience opera from the comfort of their homes.

After this production, the company will also live stream “Madama Butterfly,” “Ariadne Auf Naxos,” “Don Pasquale,” “Elektra,” “Lulu,” “Der Rosenkavalier,” “Arabella,” “Die Zauberflöte,” and “Die Fledermaus” before the calendar changes to 2018. In 2018, the company will feature 25 live streams, including the full “Der Ring des Nibelungen.”

