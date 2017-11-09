The​ ​Tank​ ​NYC​ ​Announces​ ​“Kickstarting Kiki”

The Tank NYC has announced a new collaboration to present the works of composer/librettist duo of Felix Jarrar and Brittany Goodwin.

An off-off-Broadway theatre, The Tank has recently relocated to a brand-new, multi-theatre space in midtown. The showcase will celebrate the debut of the Kickstarter campaign for Jarrar and Goodwin’s jazz opera “Tabula Rasa,” which is about the life and loves of Kiki de Montparnasse.

The work is being commissioned by NYC opera company Cantanti Project, and the world premiere production will be presented in May 2018 at a date and venue TBA. The performances will headline New York City Opera Alliance’s second annual Opera Fest.

The Kickstarter campaign for “Tabula Rasa,” titled “Kickstarting Kiki,” will give audiences members the chance to exclusively catch the team in action creating Cantanti Project’s production. The video for the campaign will be world premiered at the showcase, and audience members will be able to interact with award-winning Jarrar-Goodwin writing duo and see all the ways that donations to the project can help them achieve their creative vision.

Jarrar and Goodwin will also present selections from Songs of the Soul Beams, their award-winning song cycle which debuted at the Brooklyn Academy of Music this past June. The work will be presented by Le Poisson Rouge in early 2018 at a date to-be-determined. There will also be performances of selections from Jarrar’s second opera, “The Fall of the House of Usher,” based on the eponymous Edgar Allan Poe story. This work premiered last year to great commercial and critical success and toured off-Broadway at The DiMenna Center last April.

