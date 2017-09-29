Social Media Beat (Week of Sept. 29): Metropolitan Opera Opening Week Dominates

The big event of the week was the opening of the Metropolitan Opera’s 2017-18 season. As might be expected, a lot of the big stars had a lot to showcase on social media, many of them prepping for the opening of their respective productions.

In addition to her big week at the Met, playing Adalgisa at opening night of “Norma,” mezzo Joyce DiDonato also appeared on “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.”

Ready for the #FullFrontal treatment! Go Samantha Bee aka #WonderWoman!!! #fullfrontalwithsamanthabee #SamanthaBee #PerchSelfie A post shared by Joyce DiDonato (@joycedidonato) on Sep 27, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

Prior to opening night, tenor Joseph Calleja showed off a picture from backstage after the final major rehearsal.

Post #norma general rehearsal with Sondra Radvanovsky Joyce DiDonato Matthew Rose DavidMcVicar A post shared by Joseph Calleja (@maltesetenor) on Sep 21, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

Meanwhile, mezzo Tara Erraught got herself ready for her Met debut on the second night of the season.

Also making her Met debut was soprano Golda Schultz, who marked the occasion with a picture that featured the entire team behind Mozart’s “Die Zauberflöte.”

Tenor Vittorio Grigolo also got himself prepared for his signature role of Hoffmann at the Met in Offenbach’s masterpiece.

Related