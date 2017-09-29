Social Media Beat (Week of Sept. 29): Metropolitan Opera Opening Week Dominates

The big event of the week was the opening of the Metropolitan Opera’s 2017-18 season. As might be expected, a lot of the big stars had a lot to showcase on social media, many of them prepping for the opening of their respective productions.
In addition to her big week at the Met, playing Adalgisa at opening night of “Norma,” mezzo Joyce DiDonato also appeared on “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.”
Prior to opening night, tenor Joseph Calleja showed off a picture from backstage after the final major rehearsal.
Meanwhile, mezzo Tara Erraught got herself ready for her Met debut on the second night of the season.
The troops are arriving!!! T-24hrs until my #debut @metopera 😱😅 @brianain_erraught drove me (and sat through) every singing lesson from the very beginning! From the age of 10! Tomorrow is her BIRTHDAY, and I am making my debut here!!!! #icantbelieveit #solucky it takes a team to build a career, and how lucky am I?! The luckiest! 😍😘 #prouddaughter #NYC #opera #mezzo #proudtobeirish @irelandembconsulatesusa @metopera @imgartists @metorchestra @metoperachorus
Also making her Met debut was soprano Golda Schultz, who marked the occasion with a picture that featured the entire team behind Mozart’s “Die Zauberflöte.”
Tenor Vittorio Grigolo also got himself prepared for his signature role of Hoffmann at the Met in Offenbach’s masterpiece.
