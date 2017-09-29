Social Media Beat (Week of Sept. 29): Metropolitan Opera Opening Week Dominates

TOPICS:
The Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center Plaza, at dusk. Photo: Jonathan Tichler/Metropolitan Opera

Posted By: David Salazar September 29, 2017

The big event of the week was the opening of the Metropolitan Opera’s 2017-18 season. As might be expected, a lot of the big stars had a lot to showcase on social media, many of them prepping for the opening of their respective productions.

In addition to her big week at the Met, playing Adalgisa at opening night of “Norma,” mezzo Joyce DiDonato also appeared on “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.”

Prior to opening night, tenor Joseph Calleja showed off a picture from backstage after the final major rehearsal.

Post #norma general rehearsal with Sondra Radvanovsky Joyce DiDonato Matthew Rose DavidMcVicar

A post shared by Joseph Calleja (@maltesetenor) on

Meanwhile, mezzo Tara Erraught got herself ready for her Met debut on the second night of the season.

Also making her Met debut was soprano Golda Schultz, who marked the occasion with a picture that featured the entire team behind Mozart’s “Die Zauberflöte.”

Tenor Vittorio Grigolo also got himself prepared for his signature role of Hoffmann at the Met in Offenbach’s masterpiece.

Liked it? Take a second to support David Salazar on Patreon!
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

David Salazar
Prior to creating OperaWire, DAVID SALAZAR, (Editor-in-Chief) worked as a reporter for Latin Post where he interviewed major opera stars including Placido Domingo, Anna Netrebko, Vittorio Grigolo, Diana Damrau and Rolando Villazon among others. His 2014 interview with opera star Kristine Opolais was cited in a New York Times Review. He also had the opportunity of interviewing numerous Oscar nominees, Golden Globe winners and film industry giants such as Guillermo del Toro, Oscar Isaac and John Leguizamo among others. David holds a Masters in Media Management from Fordham University. During his time at Fordham, he studied abroad at the Jagiellonian University in Poland. He also holds a dual bachelor’s from Hofstra University in Film Production and Journalism.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Social Media Beat (Week of Sept. 29): Metropolitan Opera Opening Week Dominates"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*