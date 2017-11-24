Social Media Beat (11/17-23): Dmitri Hvorostovsky Remembered By Opera Community

TOPICS:

Posted By: David Salazar November 24, 2017

There were a ton of major events going on in the opera world this past week, but one simply eclipsed the others. We have already related many of the social media reactions to the sad news of Dmitri Hvorostovsky’s passing. But here are a few other heartfelt homages to the great Russian baritone.

… che triste giorno … R.I.P. Dima

A post shared by Violeta Urmana (@violetaurmana) on

Dima.. 🙏🌹we will always remember you.. Дима.. мы запомним тебя таким 🌹

A post shared by Yusif Eyvazov. Private Page (@yusif_eyvazov_private) on

Liked it? Take a second to support David Salazar on Patreon!
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

David Salazar
Prior to creating OperaWire, DAVID SALAZAR, (Editor-in-Chief) worked as a reporter for Latin Post where he interviewed major opera stars including Placido Domingo, Anna Netrebko, Vittorio Grigolo, Diana Damrau and Rolando Villazon among others. His 2014 interview with opera star Kristine Opolais was cited in a New York Times Review. He also had the opportunity of interviewing numerous Oscar nominees, Golden Globe winners and film industry giants such as Guillermo del Toro, Oscar Isaac and John Leguizamo among others. David holds a Masters in Media Management from Fordham University. During his time at Fordham, he studied abroad at the Jagiellonian University in Poland. He also holds a dual bachelor’s from Hofstra University in Film Production and Journalism.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Social Media Beat (11/17-23): Dmitri Hvorostovsky Remembered By Opera Community"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*