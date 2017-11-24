Social Media Beat (11/17-23): Dmitri Hvorostovsky Remembered By Opera Community

There were a ton of major events going on in the opera world this past week, but one simply eclipsed the others. We have already related many of the social media reactions to the sad news of Dmitri Hvorostovsky’s passing. But here are a few other heartfelt homages to the great Russian baritone.
“Our dear Dima has passed away today. Ever since he was diagnosed with a brain tumor, he continued to embrace life and the art of singing as he had always done, with volcanic passion. Some people thought they had seen the last of him on stage and yet, he kept performing, to the delight of the audience. We will always remember his shiny white hair, his conquering smile, his handsome, devilish eyes, his Herculean presence, his wonderful, unique singing, powerful and delicate at the same time. It is custom to say that someone wins or loses in the battle against cancer. Dima, the great singer, the great colleague has left us, but his legacy remains. Dima, you won.”
Today, the world lost a beautiful soul… I am devastated and heavy-hearted by the loss of Dmitri Hvorostovsky, a wonderful friend and a beautiful soul gone too soon! His voice is now shining for the angels in Heaven! To Florence and his precious family – words cannot heal the pain, but may loving memories bring you strength, comfort and peace, today and always! Rest in peace, my dear Dimichka, you will continue to live forever in our hearts! 🙏🏻 Angela Gheorghiu
Il solo splende oggi qui a Zurigo, ma non nel mio cuore, colmo di tristezza per la tua scomparsa Dimitri, grande amico e immenso artista. Fiero di aver condiviso con te le scene dei teatri del mondo oltre che i bellissimi momenti in amicizia dopo le nostre recite e a casa tua con Florence e i tuoi bellissimi figli dove ti ho incontrato per l’ultima volta. Il mondo della lirica continuerà ad essere illuminato dalla tua stella che risplenderà in eterno di luce propria. R.I.P Amico mio #dmitrihvorostovsky #operasingers #operasinger #opera #russia #saimirpirgu #albaniantenor
Be the first to comment on "Social Media Beat (11/17-23): Dmitri Hvorostovsky Remembered By Opera Community"