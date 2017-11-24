Social Media Beat (11/17-23): Dmitri Hvorostovsky Remembered By Opera Community

“Our dear Dima has passed away today. Ever since he was diagnosed with a brain tumor, he continued to embrace life and the art of singing as he had always done, with volcanic passion. Some people thought they had seen the last of him on stage and yet, he kept performing, to the delight of the audience. We will always remember his shiny white hair, his conquering smile, his handsome, devilish eyes, his Herculean presence, his wonderful, unique singing, powerful and delicate at the same time. It is custom to say that someone wins or loses in the battle against cancer. Dima, the great singer, the great colleague has left us, but his legacy remains. Dima, you won.”

A post shared by Rolando Villazón (@rolandovillazon) on Nov 22, 2017 at 5:20am PST