Social Media Beat (11/10-16): Group Selfies, Flowers, Christmas Spirit & A View From Above Starring Michael Fabiano, Pretty Yende & More

The holiday spirit is upon us and with it, we’re going to see artists having a ton more fun than usual. They already are. Check it out.

Tenor Yusif Eyvazov ruminated on some exciting upcoming rehearsals,…

Today we start rehearsal in the magic stage… what a emotional moment.. 🙏😍❤️ Сегодня мы начали репетировать на сцене этого прекрасного театра… невозможно передать словами ощущения ❤️😘😍🙏 A post shared by Yusif Eyvazov. Private Page (@yusif_eyvazov_private) on Nov 15, 2017 at 1:28am PST

…Michael Fabiano provided us with a view from above,…

Team @teamforeflight helped me get to KSQL today #Pilot #tenorfabiano #operasingersofinstagram #flight #cessna #cessna172 #bluesky #fly A post shared by Michael Fabiano (@tenorfabiano) on Nov 15, 2017 at 12:57am PST

…and soprano Pretty Yende got into the holiday spirit, ready to share lots of love.

The desire to reach for the stars is ambitious. The desire to reach hearts is wise. -Maya Angelou A post shared by Pretty Yende (@pretty_yende_official) on Nov 15, 2017 at 2:20am PST

Maestro Daniel Barenboim’s birthday featured flowers…

…while one could call David Portillo and Audrey Luna’s time backstage at the Met anything but dour.

Couldn’t choose one. #exterminatingangel #metropolitanopera #preshowpics #eduardoandleticia #highestnoteeversung #soprano #tenor @hulaluna A post shared by David Portillo (@porttenor) on Nov 14, 2017 at 6:25pm PST

Related