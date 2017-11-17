Social Media Beat (11/10-16): Group Selfies, Flowers, Christmas Spirit & A View From Above Starring Michael Fabiano, Pretty Yende & More

(Credit: David Portillo Instagram)

Posted By: David Salazar November 17, 2017

The holiday spirit is upon us and with it, we’re going to see artists having a ton more fun than usual. They already are. Check it out.

Tenor Yusif Eyvazov ruminated on some exciting upcoming rehearsals,…

…Michael Fabiano provided us with a view from above,…

…and soprano Pretty Yende got into the holiday spirit, ready to share lots of love.

The desire to reach for the stars is ambitious. The desire to reach hearts is wise. -Maya Angelou

Maestro Daniel Barenboim’s birthday featured flowers…

…while one could call David Portillo and Audrey Luna’s time backstage at the Met anything but dour.

