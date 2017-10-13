San Francisco Opera Announces Community Learning Events for Fall 2017

San Francisco Opera has announced the programs it will be instituting this season to bring more awareness about opera to adults in the area.

In sum, there will be about six programs overall, the first of which takes place on Oct. 20, 2017. This program, entitled “Drinks & Drama: A Taste of the Season,” is a social-educational evening pairing operas from San Francisco Opera’s 2017–18 Season with specialty cocktails prepared by the mixologists of The Sea Star. There will also be live performances at this event from such performers as sopranos Toni Marie Palmertree and Sarah Cambidge, tenor Amitai Pati and pianist Jennifer Szeto.

Another workshop focuses on “The Director’s Vision,” which will take place on Oct. 23 and will feature director Jose Maria Condemi. On Dec. 9, participants will enjoy “Dance in Opera,” featuring Francisco Opera lecturer Laura Prichard and Company Dance Master Lawrence Pech.

There will also be three family events including “Disney Delights” on Oct. 29, “All About Turandot” on Dec. 3 and “Hansel and Gretel’s Great Adventure” on Dec. 9.

Related