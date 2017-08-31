Royal Opera House To Livestream ‘La Bohème’ Preview

TOPICS:
(Credit: Metropolitan Opera) Michael Fabiano leads opening night of "La Bohème" at the Royal Opera House in 2017-18.

Posted By: Francisco Salazar August 30, 2017

On August 31, 2017, opera fans will get a first glimpse of Richard Jones’ new Royal Opera production of Puccini’s “La bohème” during a livestreamed Insight event.

The event will be livestreamed on the Royal Opera House’ Youtube channel and the company’s website. During the insight event members of the cast and creative team, will give a taste of the anticipated new production which opens the 2017-18 season.

Conductor and Music Director of The Royal Opera Antonio Pappano will also join in the conversation as he will explore one of opera’s most romantic scores. Meanwhile, singers Michael Fabiano and Nicole Car will reveal what it’s like performing such an iconic work on stage. Director Richard Jones will also discuss the concept behind his staging.

“La bohème” opens on Sept. 11, 2017, with Joyce El-Khoury and Simon Milhai sharing the role of Musetta and Mariusz Kwiecien rounding out the cast. The production will run through Oct. 10. It will then be revived in the summer with Maria Agresta singing the title role. The opera will also be shown live in cinemas on Oct. 3. 

Liked it? Take a second to support Francisco Salazar on Patreon!
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Francisco Salazar
FRANCISCO SALAZAR, (Publisher) worked as a reporter for Latin Post where he has had the privilege of interviewing numerous opera stars including Anita Rachvelshvili and Ailyn Perez. He also worked as an entertainment reporter where he covered the New York and Tribeca Film Festivals and interviewed many celebrities such as Antonio Banderas, Edgar Ramirez and Benedict Cumberbatch. He currently freelances for Remezcla. He holds a Masters in Media Management from the New School and a Bachelor's in Film Production and Italian studies from Hofstra University.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Royal Opera House To Livestream ‘La Bohème’ Preview"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*