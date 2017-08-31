Royal Opera House To Livestream ‘La Bohème’ Preview

On August 31, 2017, opera fans will get a first glimpse of Richard Jones’ new Royal Opera production of Puccini’s “La bohème” during a livestreamed Insight event.

The event will be livestreamed on the Royal Opera House’ Youtube channel and the company’s website. During the insight event members of the cast and creative team, will give a taste of the anticipated new production which opens the 2017-18 season.

Conductor and Music Director of The Royal Opera Antonio Pappano will also join in the conversation as he will explore one of opera’s most romantic scores. Meanwhile, singers Michael Fabiano and Nicole Car will reveal what it’s like performing such an iconic work on stage. Director Richard Jones will also discuss the concept behind his staging.

“La bohème” opens on Sept. 11, 2017, with Joyce El-Khoury and Simon Milhai sharing the role of Musetta and Mariusz Kwiecien rounding out the cast. The production will run through Oct. 10. It will then be revived in the summer with Maria Agresta singing the title role. The opera will also be shown live in cinemas on Oct. 3.

