Portland Opera Announces Major Achievements From 2017

All is well in the state of Portland Opera.

The organization recently unveiled a report highlighting the major achievements that the organization has undergone in recent times.

“Opera and the arts contribute to the creation of healthy communities and strategic growth,” stated Kay Abramowitz, President of the Board of Directors for Portland Opera and partner at Miller Nash Graham & Dunn LLP, per a press release. “This is about achieving the best and brightest future for Oregonians and the region.”

Among the major facts highlighted were that the Portland Opera partnered with over 65 businesses, organizations, and community groups. The organization collaborated with such organizations as Nel Centro, Umpqua Bank, The Standard, Portland Piano Company, Anthropologie & Co., and Viridian Reclaimed Wood, among others.

The company also made a free simulcast performance of “Così Fan Tutte” and received funding from such organization as The Collins Foundation, Meyer Memorial Trust, Oregon Arts Commission, Work for Art, the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation, and The Regional Arts & Culture Council; as well as support from the City of Portland, Multnomah County, and the Arts Education & Access Fund.

The company also employed nearly 600 local and national artists and arts professionals and featured a number of major artists, including Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth.

Related