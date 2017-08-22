Opera Theatre Of Montclair To Showcase ‘La Cenerentola’

Opera Theatre of Montclair (OTM) has announced that it will present its fourth mainstage production, Rossini’s “La Cenerentola.”

The company will showcase the work on Sept. 15 and 22, 2017 at 8 p.m., and on Sept. 16 and 23, 2017, at 4 p.m. All performances will be at the United Way-Theatre where the company is performing for the first time.

In this new version by stage director Nicholas Tamagna, the action will be reset to a 1920s movie set. As a result, audiences can expect tap dancing, rubber chickens, slapstick and Charlie Chaplinesque antics in addition to virtuoso singing in this fully staged and costumed production. The Opera Orchestra of Montclair will be conducted by Fernando Palomeque. The set design is by Joyce Korotkin with costumes by David Gillam.

In the past Opera Mont Clair has presented Verdi’s “Nabucco,” Mozart’s “The Abduction of the Seraglio” and Handel’s “Aci and Galatea.”

