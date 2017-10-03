Opera Santa Barbara Kicks Off Season with ‘Manon’

Opera Santa Barbara kicks off its 2017-18 season with Massenet’s “Manon” on Nov. 3, 2017, with an additional showcase two days later on Nov. 5.

Acclaimed soprano Sarah Coburn will star in the title role while tenor Harold Meers will appear as her lover Des Grieux. The cast will also include baritone Alex DeSocio as Lescaut, bass-baritone Colin Ramsey as Le Comte des Grieux, and tenor Benjamin Brecher as Guillot Morfontaine.

The production will be directed by Kristine McIntyre.

“Following up on the success of last year’s production of ‘Carmen,’ we’re raising the ante by opening the season with the most splendid production in our company’s history,” said Opera Santa Barbara Artistic Director Kostis Protopapas, who will also conduct the opera. “Like the great period films of classic Hollywood, ‘Manon’ has it all: lovers, lusters, villains, gamblers, and rowdy crowds singing, all gloriously attired in eye-popping rococo splendor.”

The season will continue with “Il Barbiere di Siviglia” in March.

