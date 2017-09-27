Opera Parallèle Kicks Off Season with ‘The Little Prince’

Opera Parallèle will kick off its season with “The Little Prince.”

The performances will take place between Dec. 1 through 3 at the Cowell Theater in Sa Francisco. The production will be led by Director/conductor Nicole Paiement and Creative Director Brian Staufenbiel, while illustrations and media design will be created by Matt Kish and David Murakami, respectively. Christine Cook will create the costumes.

The production will feature mezzo-soprano Eve Gigliotti as the Pilot, Hannah Gonzales and Erin Enriquez alternating as the Prince, Kindra Scharich as the Fox, soprano Sabrina Romero-Wilson as The Rose, Maggie Finnegan as The Water, tenor Samuel Faustine as the Lamplighter, Drunkard, and J. Raymond Meyers the Snake / Vain Man, baritone Zachary Lenox as the Businessman, and bass-baritone Kenneth Kellogg as the King.

“Our production of ‘The Little Prince’ is a completely magical experience,” says Nicole Paiement. “From Rachel Portman’s memorable score to the innovative illustrations and digital ‘sets’ and delightfully inventive costumes, it’s designed to be enjoyed by all ages. We’ve added some participatory activities for families before the performances that will engage seasoned ‘Little Prince’ fans and make new ones out of those experiencing this classic modern fairytale for the first time. ‘The Little Prince’ has a timeless message about the transformational power of love that we expect will become a holiday tradition for San Francisco families for years to come.”

