Opera On Tap Announces Release Of ‘The Parksville Murders’

Opera on Tap has announced the release of Episode 1 of the world’s first virtual reality horror opera, entitled “The Parksville Murders.”

The company announced that the opera will be released on Oct. 20 exclusively on Samsung VR and the episode will be featured exclusively on the Samsung VR app on Gear VR with Controller powered by Oculus and at samsungvr.com.

The release will coincide with a special screening in an Evening in 360 in San Francisco on Oct. 19, which will include new operatic content from the series by Kamala Sankaram and Jerre Dye performed by Benjamin Bloomfield, with interactive video art projections by Cari Ann Shim Sham and costumes by Ramona Ponce.

Additionally, “The Parksville Murders ” will be featured at the Future of StoryTelling conference in NYC from Oct. 6-8, following a series of viewings and installations at the Salem Horror Fest earlier this month. The piece, directed by Shim Sham and featuring music by Sankaram and libretto by Jerre Dye, will be produced by Shim Sham, Opera On Tap’s Anne Hiatt, and former Blue Man Group creative director Todd Perlmutter with VR production by Light Sail VR.

