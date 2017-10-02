Opera At Florham to Honor James Morris & Susan Quittmeyer At Gala Performanxe

The Opera At Florham will celebrate its 35th anniversary this fall.

The organization has scheduled a gala performance for Oct. 15, 2017, with the intent of honoring such stars as bass-baritone James Morris and mezzo-soprano Susan Quittmeyer. Midge Woolsey of PBS and WQXR will be hostess.

There will be performances by soprano Maria Natale, tenor Fanyoung Du, and baritone Ricardo Rivera with Mary Pinto at the piano.

The performance kicks off at 2 p.m. at the Lenfell Hall, The Mansion at Farleigh Dickinson University in Madison, New Jersey.

In addition to the gala, the organization is kicking off its season with a concert of Verdi heroes and heroines on Sept. 17, 2017. Starring in that show will be soprano Jasmina Halimic, baritone Ethan Simpson, and tenor Mackenzie Gotcher. There will also be a holiday performance in early December, followed by the 30th Annual Opera at Florham Vocal Competition and Musicale in April. The season will be capped by a performance on May 20th entitled “Puccini’s Bel Canto Lyricism.”

