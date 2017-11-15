Obituary: Long-Time Royal Opera Designer, Paul Brown, Dies at 57

The Loesje Sanders agency has announced the untimely death of designer Paul Brown on November 13th, 2017.

Born in Glamorgan, South Wales, Brown made his debut with the Royal Opera House in 1991 for Graham Vick’s production of “Mitridate, re di Ponto.” With the Royal Opera House, he has also designed sets for “The Midsummer Marriage,” “Falstaff,” “King Arthur,” as well as Sylvie Guillem’s production of “Giselle,” performed by La Scala ballet.

Brown frequently collaborated with Glyndebourne Festival, designing for productions of “Pelléas et Mélisande,” “The Turn of the Screw,” “Don Giovanni,” and “Hippolyte and Aricie.” With Graham Vick and Jonathan Kent, Brown has worked in opera houses from America, through England and Europe, and as far as Denmark and Russia. In the world of musical theatre, Brown has designed for the Cameron Mackintosh tour of “Phantom of the Opera,” and “Man of La Mancha” in New York.

For his work he was presented with the 2013 Royal Designer for Industry Award, an honorary diploma at the Prague Quadrennial international theatre design exhibition, and was an honorary member of the Welsh College of Music and Drama.

The Royal Opera House has stated that their opening night performance of “Tosca” will be dedicated to Paul Brown’s memory.

Related