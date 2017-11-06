New Amsterdam Opera Announces Messiah Performances

The New Amsterdam Opera has announced performances of Handel’s “Messiah.”

The company announced that it would perform Handel’s oratorio on Dec. 2 and 3 with four distinguished soloists.

Soprano Joanie Brittingham, mezzo-soprano Madison Marie McIntosh, tenor Johnathan Riesen, and baritone Steven Herring star with Keith Chambers in the podium.

Brittingham recently performed at Carnegie Hall as well as with the Victor Herbert Renaissance Project Live! while Riesen is scheduled for performances with Opera Ithaca, Pensacola Opera and Central City Opera.

McIntosh and Herring return to the New Amsterdam Opera after having performed in the company’s “Fidelio.” McIntosh holds a Bachelor of Music with Honors from Mannes College while Herring is the Co-director of Bridge Arts Ensemble.

Chambers has conducted over 100 performances of 40 different operas for companies including The Dallas Opera, Amarillo Opera, Shreveport Opera, Asheville Lyric Opera, First Coast Opera, American Lyric Theater, Manhattan Opera Studio, Moores Opera Center, The Living Opera, Martha Cardona Opera, Opera in the Ozarks, and American Opera Projects among others.

Performances of the Messiah will mark the company’s first co-production with the Riverside Church and will begin at 7:30 pm.

Related