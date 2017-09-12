Maria Callas Documentary To Be Released By Sony Pictures Classics

TOPICS:

Posted By: Francisco Salazar September 12, 2017

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired “Maria by Callas: In Her Own Words.”

Variety is reporting that the distribution company will release Tom Volf’s documentary about La Divina, for distribution in North America, Australia and New Zealand.

The documentary filmmaker spent nearly five years working on the project to deliver a portrait of the iconic soprano illustrated by exclusive footage, photographs, Callas’ own Super 8 films, private live recordings, letters, and rare behind-the scenes archival footage.

Sony Pictures Classics said, “Maria Callas, her voice and story are illustrious. We’re thrilled to be able to help expand this icon’s prodigious following with ‘Maria By Callas: In Her own Words.'”

The movie marks Volf’s debut film and he said  “I couldn’t dream of a better partner than Sony Pictures Classics to bring ‘Maria by Callas’ to audiences.

“I’m sure that thanks to Sony Pictures Classics many people will get to discover, or rediscover, the great artist, and the woman behind the legend, as she has never been seen or heard before,” added Volf.

This year marks the 40th anniversary since Callas’ death. Hollywood is currently producing a number of projects based on the soprano’s life including one project slated to star Meryl Streep. Meanwhile Warner Classics will release a new box set with all of Callas’ Live recordings.

Liked it? Take a second to support Francisco Salazar on Patreon!
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Francisco Salazar
FRANCISCO SALAZAR, (Publisher) worked as a reporter for Latin Post where he has had the privilege of interviewing numerous opera stars including Anita Rachvelshvili and Ailyn Perez. He also worked as an entertainment reporter where he covered the New York and Tribeca Film Festivals and interviewed many celebrities such as Antonio Banderas, Edgar Ramirez and Benedict Cumberbatch. He currently freelances for Remezcla. He holds a Masters in Media Management from the New School and a Bachelor's in Film Production and Italian studies from Hofstra University.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Maria Callas Documentary To Be Released By Sony Pictures Classics"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*