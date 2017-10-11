Lyric Opera Of Chicago Seeks Ensemble For 2018 Production of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

On Dec. 2 through Dec. 4 of 2017, Lyric Opera of Chicago will hold ensemble auditions for their 2018 production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

After winning the 2016 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, this production will be redesigned for the Lyric Opera House in Chicago, Illinois. Timothy Sheader will serve as director, Drew McOnie will choreograph it, and music direction will be done by Tom Deering.

The ensemble auditions are looking for performers who are able to both sing and dance, looking for those with experience in contemporary, jazz, hip-hop, African dance, and musical theatre: experience with acrobatic, yoga, zumba, and capoeira are noted to be a plus, as these roles will require the ability to sing whilst engaging in aerobic movements.

Those interested in auditioning can submit their resume and photos via email to Lyric Opera of Chicago at choraud@lyricopera.org , and should indicate if they belong to AGMA or Actor’s Equity. Performers will be invited to the auditions based on materials submitted; walk-ins will not be seen.

Those auditioning will sing a song in the style of, soul, classic rock, pop, or old school R&B which showcases their range. They must bring sheet music in the correct key for the provided accompanist. For the dance portions, auditionees are required to wear sneakers and athletic/dance clothing which adequately show the figure of their body. Lyric Opera will be seeking different body types and so asks that auditionees be comfortable with theirs; costume designs will require some men to be shirtless and some women to appear with bare midriffs.

The schedule for auditions is as follows:

Saturday, December 2, 2017

AGMA/Equity Preliminary Dance Auditions

10:00am – 12:30pm Audition

Check-in at 9:15am

AGMA/Equity Preliminary Singing Auditions

4:30pm – 7:30pm Auditioni

Sunday, December 3, 2017

Non-Union Preliminary Dance Auditions

10:00am – 1:00pm Audition

Check-in at 9:15am

Non-Union Preliminary Singing Auditions

2:00pm – 5:00pm Audition

Monday, December 4, 2017

AGMA/Equity and Non-Union Callback Auditions (singing and dancing)

1:00pm – 5:00pm Audition

Check-in at 12:30pm

