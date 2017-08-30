‘La Forza Del Destino’ May Return To The Royal Opera House With A Major Star

“La Forza del Destino” has had a misfortunate history over the past few years. The Royal Opera House’s 2004 production was met with boos and the Metropolitan Opera canceled its scheduled new production due to financial issues.

Well, it seems like the opera may finally get a revival at one of these houses. According to a recent article in the Telegraph.uk the Covent Garden may be lining up a production for Anna Netrebko.

The article noted, “Further ahead, the whisper is that Covent Garden has also lined her up a debut for Verdi’s La Forza del Destino. Let’s just hope she doesn’t cancel.” However, there is no confirmation of the production. Netrebko is set to grace the London stage this season for a revival of “Macbeth,” a role she has performed to great success in Munich and New York.

As for “La Forza del Destino,” it would be a welcome return especially after the 2004 production was filled with controversy. During that run, Riccardo Muti was to have made his return to the Royal Opera House but withdrew citing issues with the production. The stage director also withdrew his name from the credits and the cast comprised of Salvatore Licitra and Ambrogio Maestri received mixed reviews. Only Antonio Pappano and Violetta Urmana were saved from what most called a mess.

More information should surface in coming months.

