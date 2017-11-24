Dmitri Hvorostovsky’s Family Calls For Donations To Cancer Research

After the death of Dmitri Hvorostovsky, the baritone’s family has issued a statement.

Per a message on the baritone’s social media, “The Hvorostovsky family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, we suggest that donations be made to Cancer Research UK: http://bit.ly/DHVCancerResearch.

Hvorostovsky died on Nov. 22 of a brain tumor which he was diagnosed with in 2015. The baritone was beloved by the opera community and fans for his charisma and beautiful voice.

He was distinguished for his interpretations in the Verdi repertoire and was also well known for his portrayal of Eugene Onegin.

He left a number of recordings including a complete recording of “Rigoletto” for Delos alongside Nadine Sierra and Francesco Demuro.

