Des Moines Metro Opera Fundraising Campaign Exceeds Goal

The Des Moines Metro Opera’s Words and Music at the Carnegie Capital Campaign has successfully completed its fundraiser.

The company announced that it was able to raise over $4 million, exceeding its original $3.5 million goal. General and Artistic Director Michael Egel announced the news at a donor recognition event to celebrate the campaign’s success.

In total the campaign had over 175 donors, including supporters from both Des Moines and Indianola. Among the generous donors included a $1 million leadership gift from Nix and Virginia Lauridsen, a Des Moines-based couple with a distinguished history of philanthropy throughout central Iowa and beyond. Upon completion of the project, the building will be named the Lauridsen Opera Center.

The capital campaign began in June of 2016 with the goal of raising $3.5 million to renovate and expand the iconic 1904 Indianola Carnegie Library. The renovation and expansion of the historic library will more effectively support the opera’s performances, education and community engagement efforts.

The project will not only serve to renovate the existing Carnegie Library but it will also help construct a new 1,800 square foot addition on the north side of the library.

The Des Moines Metro Opera recently performed “As One” and is set to present “Rusalka,” “Die Fledermaus” and “Flight” this summer.

