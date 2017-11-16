Curtis Opera, Kimmel Center And Opera Philadelphia Team Up For New Partnership

The Curtis Institute of Music, Opera Philadelphia, and the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts have announced a new partnership to establish Curtis Opera Theatre at the Perelman.

The partnership will feature a spring series featuring two Curtis Opera Theatre productions at the Kimmel Center’s Perelman Theater for the 2017–18 and 2018–19 seasons.

For its first year, the series will include a March 2018 production of Leonard Bernstein’s “A Quiet Place” in celebration of his centennial and a double bill of Kurt Weill’s “Mahagonny: Ein Songspiel” and Gian Carlo Menotti’s “The Medium” in May 2018.

The announcement reunites Opera Philadelphia, the Curtis Institute of Music, and the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, which previously teamed up for nine seasons of annual co-presentations. The partnership launched in 2008 with “Ainadamar” and produced many hailed productions including 2016’s “Capriccio” and 2015’s “Ariadne auf Naxos.”

Curtis President Roberto Díaz said, “Curtis Opera Theatre at the Perelman unites our exceptional young singers with an opera company that has shown a commitment to nurturing young talent and presenting adventurous works. It also gives our singers the benefit of a wonderful venue for opera—the Kimmel Center’s Perelman Theater.”

