Conductor Zubin Mehta On Leave Of Rest Due To Shoulder Operation

Milan’s Teatro alla Scala has announced that conductor Zubin Mehta will be taking a break to rest due to a shoulder operation. He is expected to be on leave for at least three months, requiring La Scala to revise its lineup while he recovers.

Conducting a concert of waltzes will instead be Austrian conductor Manfred Honeck, the music director of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. Covering for Mehta in performances of Strauss’ “Die Fledermaus” is German conductor Cornelius Meister, who is the artistic director of the ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra.

The originally scheduled benefit concert for a foundation in India has now been postponed until Mehta recovers.

Mehta previously announced his plan to retire from the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, where he serves as music director.

