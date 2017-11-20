British Opera Director Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Sexual harassment scandals continue the opera world as British theater and opera director Ramin Gray has been accused of sexually molesting a number of actresses.

The Telegraph is reporting that “independent investigations” are being held after actresses complained that the director has behaved sexually inappropriate to them.

The Young Vic in London is currently showing “The Suppliant Women” which was directed by Gray and was forced to issue a statement. The company said, “As soon as we were made aware of allegations, all of which related to historic events, the Young Vic and in consultation with Equity, Actors Touring Company have initiated an independent investigation.”

The company also noted that none of the women currently in the play accused the director.

Gray is known for his work in theater and has also directed a number of operas including Benjamin Britten’s “Death in Venice” at the Hamburgische Staatsoper and Brett Dean’s “Bliss” at Hamburgische Staatsoper. He directed the UK premiere of Gerald Barry’s “The Importance of Being Earnest” for the Royal Opera.

Gray’s accusation comes a week after over 600 Swedish singers including Katarina Dalayman and Miah Persson exposed abuse in the opera world. Investigations are currently underway.

