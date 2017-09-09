American Opera Projects Announces Fall 2018 Slate

TOPICS:

Posted By: David Salazar September 8, 2017

The American Opera Projects has announced previews of new opera it will showcase this fall.

In total there will be five major showcases, the first of which kicks off on Sept. 18, 2017. On that day, audiences will get a chance to see “Six. Twenty. Outrageous,” an opera by Daniel Thomas Davis and librettist Adam Frank. The opera is slated for February 2018 at Symphony Space in NYC.

On Oct. 5, 2017, audiences will get a chance to look at “The Echo Drift,” composer Mikael Karlsson and librettists Kathryn Walat and Elle Kunnos de Voss. The world premiere is slated for Jan. 2018 at the Prototype Festival in New York.

A day after “The Echo Drift’s” preview, the AOP will present parts of Victoria Bond’s “Gulliver’s Travels.”

Sheila Silver and Stephen Kitsakos’ “A Thousand Splendid Suns” is next up on the preview list with a showcase on Nov. 18, 2017.

The final preview of the fall is “Wolf-in-Skins,” an opera by Gregory Spears, which will feature superstar countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo. That presentation is slated for Nov. 29 and 30.

