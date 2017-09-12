Ailyn Pérez, Michael Fabiano, Angela Meade to Appear in Opera America’s Onstage At Opera Center 2017-18

Posted By: David Salazar September 12, 2017

Opera America has announced its 2017-18 Onstage at the Opera Center season and it will feature quite a number of exciting artists.

Kicking off on Oct. 5, 2017, the season will feature three different series, including “Creators in Concert,” “Conversations,” and “Emerging Artist Recitals.”

“Creators in Concert” will feature “Thumbprint” composer Kamala Sankaram on Oct. 19, 2017. Then on Feb. 7, 2018, Paul Moravec, the composer of “The Shining,” opera will speak about his work.

“Conversations” will let opera lovers hear from such superstars as Anthony Roth Costanzo (Nov. 14, 2017), tenor Michael Fabiano (Feb. 26, 2018), soprano Angela Meade (March 12, 2018), and soprano Ailyn Pérez (May 3, 2018). Meade, Pérez, and Fabiano all appear courtesy of the Metropolitan Opera.

The final series will feature four concerts. The first of these, “Palm Beach Opera: Benenson Young Artists,” takes place on Oct. 5, 2017, the first showcase of Onstage at the Opera Center’s season.

That will be followed by the Dec. 7, 2017 presentation of “SongFest,” the April 19, 2018 performance from the Michigan Opera Theatre Studio, and the May 7, 2018 show of the Alan M. and Joan Taub Ades Vocal Competition Winners.

