Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov Take Berlin by Storm

On Thursday, roughly 20,000 people braved heavy rains to gather in Berlin’s Waldbuhne amphitheater. They were not fleeing a hurricane, but rather flocking to see soprano superstar Anna Netrebko perform in a concert with her husband Yusif Eyvazov.

The rain subsided long enough for the concert to run its length, and the audience was far from disappointed as Netrebko and Eyvavoz sang romantic selections from Puccini and Verdi. Eyvavoz in particular earned tremendous applause with Puccini’s ‘Nessun Dorma’ and Verdi’s ‘Ah si, ben mio.’ The tenor would later thank his audience, saying “This is really the most emotional day in my life. It was so wonderful to sing for you.” He added, in German: “Berlin, I love you, thank you!”

From her Instagram account, Anna Netrebko writes: “Thank you Berlin for this unforgettable night.” She also went on to announce that a broadcast of Thursday’s concert will be aired Sept. 10th on German television network ZDF.

The music was played by the Hungarian State Opera Orchestra, and The New Chamber Choir Potsdam, who were conducted by Michelangelo Mazza. The couple also performed three songs from their duet album ‘Romanza’, which was released on Sept. 1.

That same day, Deutsche Entertainment AG announced it will be continuing to work with the husband-and-wife duo until 2022.

Related