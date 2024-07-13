Verbier Festival & Apple Music Classical Announce New Partnership

The Verbier Festival has announced that it is joining with Apple Music Classical to bring its roster of artists and repertoire to a global audience for the first time ever.

Apple Music Classical is a music streaming app designed to deliver the best listening experience for classical music lovers. Included with Apple Music subscriptions at no additional charge and with over five million tracks, Apple Music Classical is home to the world’s largest classical music catalog.

With the new deal, the Verbier Festival experience will be made more accessible to audiences around the world and showcases eminent classical artists.

The Verbier Festival and Apple Music Classical will offer subscribers exclusive playlists from VF Gold, the Festival’s musical programming, artists and more, in a dedicated space on the app that will be regularly updated.

In a statement, Martin Engstroem and Hervé Boissière, Co-CEOs of the Verbier Festival said, “We are delighted with the support partnership that our partnership with Apple Music Classical is giving the Verbier Festival. The Verbier Festival’s ambition is to run all year round, in particular with the orchestra’s tours and audiovisual activities. Our archives over the past 30 years are full of truly remarkable concerts and this agreement will enable us to showcase them internationally. Editorial content, playlists and other exclusive material are all opportunities to accomplish our vision and we are delighted to have Apple Music Classical as partners.”