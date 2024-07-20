Menu

Apple Music Classical Announces Latest Partnerships

By Afton Wooten

Apple Music Classical has announced four new partnership with leading organizations in the industry.

The new partners are Aspen Music Festival, Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Hong Kong Philharmonic, and the Verbier Festival. Subscribers have access to exclusive playlists related to a partner’s programming. These playlists and new albums can be found on the app’s page dedicated to each partner.

The Aspen Music Festival, celebrating its 75th anniversary season this year, presents curated playlists of its artists alongside exclusive recordings from the festival. The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center plans to debut an exclusive series in a spatial audio from on Apple Music Classical. Three exclusive spatial audio remasters of Rachmaninov’s Second “Symphony” conducted by Vasily Petrenko, and Respighi’s “Pines of Rome” and Sibelius’s Seventh “Symphony” both conducted by Lio Kuokman are made available by the Hong Kong Philharmonic. Finally, the Verbier Festival offers exclusive commentary from Mischa Maisky about his latest release on VF Gold, as well as a Festival curator profile and a series of playlists.

Other Apple Music Classical partners include Berlin Philharmonic, Carnegie Hall, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, the Metropolitan Opera, New York Philharmonic, Opéra national de Paris, Cleveland Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, Seoul Arts Center, Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, Suntory Hall, and the Vienna Philharmonic.

 

