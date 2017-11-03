Weekend Preview – USA (11/3-5): Saratoga Opera, Opera Omaha, Anchorage Opera, Opera Naples Among Companies Opening New Productions

This weekend will feature a ton of opera across North America, with companies opening a number of productions and others closing them up.

First, let’s take a look at the new runs opening this week. Saratoga Opera’s “La Traviata” gets its first performances on Friday and Sunday while Opera Omaha presents its only two “Tosca” showcases of the year those same days. Ditto for Anchorage Opera and its “Don Pasquale” which opens Friday, and gets two more performances Saturday and Sunday. Annapolis Opera also presents Adamo’s “Little Women” on Friday and Sunday, as does Madison Opera with “Carmen.”

On Saturday, Opera Naples presents a lone performance of “Madama Butterfly,” Atlanta Opera showcases its first “The Flying Dutchman” of the season, San Francisco Opera opens “Manon,” the Washington National Opera opens “Alcina,” as does Opera Colorado with “La Bohème.”

Houston Grand Opera presents two showcases of “La Traviata” on Friday and Sunday while LA Opera continues its run of “Nabucco.”

At the Met, Thomas Adès’ “The Exterminating Angel” continues its Met debut run on Friday before audiences get a chance to check out two Puccini classics the next day. During the matinee slot, the company will present “Turandot,” while the evening showcase will be “La Bohème.”

A number of companies will be closing out productions. First among these is Dallas Opera and its “Samson et Dalila.” Pacific Opera Project closes out its run of “The Medium” on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Canadian Opera Company ends its run of “The Elixir of Love” on Saturday while Lyric Opera of Chicago closes out its production of “Rigoletto” on Friday, but continues its run of “Die Walküre.”

Related