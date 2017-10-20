Weekend Preview – USA (10/20-22): Dallas Opera Offers Olga Borodina in ‘Samson et Dalila’ While Other Companies Open Productions

Posted By: David Salazar October 20, 2017

Another operatic weekend. Another set of opening performances around North America.

The big one on the radar is “Samson et Dalila” at the Dallas Opera, which is set to star Olga Borodina. The opera opens on Friday with another performance set for Sunday. Houston Grand Opera opens its production of “La Traviata” on Saturday.

Additionally, the Florentine Opera opens its production of “The Merry Widow” that same day, with a follow-up show two days later. Ditto for Tulsa Opera and its “Faust” production.

For Edmonton Opera, “Les Feluettes” opens on Saturday, while for Opera Southwest, audiences will get a chance to see Rossini’s final work, “Wiliam Tell.”

In addition to those openings, a number of companies continue major showcases. Canadian Opera Company’s “Arabella” production gets performances on Friday and Sunday, sandwiching a performance of “L’Elisir d’Amore” on Saturday.

Pacific Opera Company presents “Jenufa” on Friday and Sunday while Arizona Opera showcases “Hercules vs. Vampires” on Saturday and Sunday. Long Beach Opera continues its run of “The Consul” on Friday, Seattle Opera presents “The Barber of Seville” throughout the weekend, as does San Diego Opera Association with “The Pirates of Penzance.”

Those interested in Verdi’s “Rigoletto” get a chance to see it at Michigan Opera Theatre and Lyric Opera of Chicago on Saturday and Sunday, while “Tosca” lovers can relish in a performance at Boston Lyric Opera on either Friday or Sunday.

LA Opera continues its offering of “The Pearl Fishers” while the Metropolitan Opera presents “Norma,” “Les Contes d’Hoffmann,” and “Turandot.”

