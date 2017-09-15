Weekend Preview – International (9/15-17): Irina Lungu and Lawrence Brownlee Headline Liceu’s Opening Night

This weekend, a number of productions continue runs all over the world with many of the biggest stars singing. Check out what companies have to offer.

Austria

At the Vienna State Opera, Carlos Álvarez and Dorothea Röschmann continue their run of “Le Nozze di Figaro” on Friday while on Sunday audiences get another chance at “Chowanschtschina” with Ferruccio Furlanetto. On Saturday, however, “Salome” will be shown with Gun-Brit Barkmin and Zeljko Lučić.

Belgium

La Monnaie audiences will get the final two performances of “Pinocchio” with Stephane Dégout.

Czech Republic

The weekend begins at the Estates Theatre with “Le Nozze di Figaro” and continues there until Sunday with Opera is Fun event and “Don Giovanni.”

Denmark

“Rigoletto” continues at the Royal Danish Opera. The company will also open “Madama Butterfly” with Elizabeth Llewelyn in the title role.

France

The Opéra de Paris continues its run of ‘the Merry Widow as well as ‘Cosi Fan Tutte” with Paulo Szot. The company also presents a recital with Simon Keenlyside.

Finland

The Finnish National Opera continues its season with more performances of Autumn Sonata.

Germany

The Deutsche Oper Berlin will show “Lohengrin” with Brandon Jovanovich as well as “Lucia di Lammermoor” with Pretty Yende and René Barbera.

At the Hamburg State Opera, “Parsifal” premieres starring Andreas Schager in the title role and Claudia Mahnke as Kundry, while the Semperoper continues its run of “La Traviata” and “Die Zauberflöte.”

Italy

Plácido Domingo graces the stage of La Scala as he conducts a night of Spanish music and it will be followed by more performances of “Hansel and Gretel.”

La Fenice continues runs of “La Traviata,” “Madama Butterfly” and “L”Occasione fa il Ladro” with the dazzling soprano Rocio Pérez.

Russia

The Mariinsky Theater starts its first weekend of the season with “Tosca” with Avgust Amonov. The Bolshoi Theater will showcase three performances of “Le Nozze di Figaro” with Simone Alberghini and Erika Grimaldi heading the first cast.

Spain

Irina Lungu and Lawrence headline opening night at the Liceu in “Il Viaggio a Reims” while Patricia Petibon headlines opening night at the Teatro Real in “Lucio Silla.”

United Kingdom

Michael Fabiano and Nicole Car continue their run of “La Bohème” in Richard Jones’ new production. “Die Zauberflöte” will also be presented with Janai Brugger.

