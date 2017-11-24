Top 5 Performances To See This Weekend-International (11/24-26): Roberto Alagna & Barbara Frittoli Close Out Acclaimed Production

As many companies start to prepare new productions, there are still a number of great choices with some of the world’s greatest singers. Here is a look at what we recommend as the top five to look out for this weekend.

“Adriana Lecouvreur” – Opera Monte-Carlo, Monaco

For audiences interested in a new production of Cilea’s masterpiece, the Opera Monte Carlo has one more performance of “Adriana Lecourveur” this weekend. Roberto Alagna and Barbara Frittoli star in the leading roles with Marianne Cornetti and Alberto Mastromarino rounding the cast. David Livermore directs the star-studded cast with Maurizio Benini in the pit.

“Simon Boccanegra”- Bayerische Staatsoper, Germany

Zeljko Lucic returns to the Bayerische Staatsoper for the title role in Verdi’s “Simon Boccanegra” in Dmitri Tcherniakov’s radical production. Rising star Serena Farnocchia portrays Amelia with Wookyung Kim as her lover Gabriele Adorno. Vitalij Kowaljow rounds out the cast with Bertrand de Billy conducting.

“L’Italiana in Algeri”- Teatro Massimo di Palermo, Italy

For opera lovers interested in discovering a new talent, the Teatro Massimo di Palermo will have recent operalia winner Levy Segkpane in this Rossini masterpiece. He will be joined by Teresa Iervolino in the title role and Luca Tittoto as Mustafa. The opera will also be performed with an alternate cast that is headlined by the incomparable Marianna Pizzolato and legendary buffo Simone Alaimo.

“Don Pasquale”- Bilbao Opera, Spain

The Bilbao Opera continues its production of “Don Pasquale” with virtuosic soprano Jessica Pratt as Norina and Carlos Chausson in the title role. Santiago Ballerini will continue to enchant audiences with his charismatic tenor voice and Javier Franco sings Doctor Malatesta. Roberto Abbado conducts.

“Marnie”- English National Opera, United Kingdom

Nico Muhly’s new opera was hailed as a musical feast for the ears and with only three more performances left at the ENO, this one opera that should not be missed. The indomitable Sasha Cooke stars in the opera alongside Daniel Okulitch with Martyn Brabbin conducting Michael Mayer’s production.

