The Opera World Reacts to Dmitri Hvorostovsky on Social Media

(Credit: Pavel Antonov)

Posted By: David Salazar November 22, 2017

The opera world woke up to the sad news of Dmitri Hvorostovsky’s passing. Here is a look at all the love being spread by his colleagues and the like throughout the opera community.

Dima,You will be forever in our Hearts!Unforgettable!!! R.I.P. my Friend. Condolence to the Family.

A post shared by Piotr Beczala (@piotrbeczala) on

…без слов…только Музыка..just music..🌹🌹🌹🌹

A post shared by @anna_netrebko_yusi_tiago on

