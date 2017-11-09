Tatiana Melnychenko To Return To The Metropolitan Opera

Tatiana Melnychenko will return to the Metropolitan Opera next season.

According to IMG Artists, the soprano will sing the role of Giorgetta in Puccini’s “Il Tabarro” in November 2018.

The soprano returns after a successful debut in the role of Abigaille in “Nabucco.”

Over the past few years Melnychenko’s star has risen and this season she is scheduled for Verdi’s Requiem at the Orquesta Sinfonica de Castilla y Leon in Spain in June 2018.

Recent engagements include “Nabucco” at the Arena di Verona and Lady Macbeth in “Macbeth” at the Hamburg State Opera.

The Russian soprano began her artistic career in the Opera Theatre of Odessa and would go on to study under the great mezzo-soprano Teresa Berganza in Spain.

She next performs with the Latvian National Opera in February 2018.

The Metropolitan Opera is scheduled to announce its 2018-19 season at the beginning of 2018.

Related