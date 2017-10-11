Sonya Yoncheva’s New Album Dedicated To Verdi

Platea Magazine has announced Sonya Yoncheva’s upcoming album.

According to the online magazine, the soprano is set to release an album dedicated to Giuseppe Verdi featuring arias and duets. The album coincides with the sopranos upcoming Verdi tour this season with her brother tenor Marin Yonchev, who is also featured on the new album.

The album will be conducted by Riccardo Zanetti and is slated for a February 2018 release.

The upcoming release will mark her fourth for Sony after “Paris Mon Amour,” Handel and Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater. The soprano has also been featured on Vittorio Grigolo and Jonas Kaufmann’s CDs for Sony and has also been featured on DVDs of “Les Contes d’Hoffmann” and “Otello.” In addition to her new CD, the soprano’s heralded “Norma” will be released on DVD by Opus Arte from the Royal Opera House.

Yoncheva is currently debuting the role of Elisabetta in “Don Carlos” at the Paris Opera and is slated to make role debuts in “Luisa Miller,” “Tosca” and “Il Pirata.” She will also be featured on HD broadcasts of “La Boheme” from the Paris Opera and the Metropolitan Opera.

