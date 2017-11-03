Social Media Beat (Week of 10/27-11/2): Lisette Oropesa, Nadine Sierra, P

TOPICS:
(Credit: Stephen Cummiskey / ROH)

Posted By: David Salazar November 3, 2017

Tenor Rolando Villazón and bass Ildar Abdrazakov made a fun video to promote their new album.

Soprano Lisette Oropesa prepared for her ROH debut…

… while Soprano Nadine Sierra remembered her time in Paris.

Tenor Piotr Beczala took some time off from rehearsing “Adriana Lecouvreur” to connect with nature.

Finally, tenor Arturo Chacon-Cruz took some time to root on his team in the World Series.

Let’s go #dodgers ⚾️

A post shared by Arturo Chacón-Cruz (@arturochaconc) on

Liked it? Take a second to support David Salazar on Patreon!
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

David Salazar
Prior to creating OperaWire, DAVID SALAZAR, (Editor-in-Chief) worked as a reporter for Latin Post where he interviewed major opera stars including Placido Domingo, Anna Netrebko, Vittorio Grigolo, Diana Damrau and Rolando Villazon among others. His 2014 interview with opera star Kristine Opolais was cited in a New York Times Review. He also had the opportunity of interviewing numerous Oscar nominees, Golden Globe winners and film industry giants such as Guillermo del Toro, Oscar Isaac and John Leguizamo among others. David holds a Masters in Media Management from Fordham University. During his time at Fordham, he studied abroad at the Jagiellonian University in Poland. He also holds a dual bachelor’s from Hofstra University in Film Production and Journalism.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Social Media Beat (Week of 10/27-11/2): Lisette Oropesa, Nadine Sierra, P"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*