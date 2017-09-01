Social Media Beat (8/25-31) – While In Rehearsals Opera Stars Relax With Loved Ones

It was another week of rehearsals as many houses are preparing their 2017-18 seasons. And it was also a week where many of your favorite opera singers shared pictures with their loved ones.

First off, Michael Fabiano announced his engagement to his boyfriend Bryan McCallister. The two have been in London where Fabiano is preparing a new production of “La Bohème.”

ENGAGED to the love of my life @bryan.mccalister #loveislove A post shared by Michael Fabiano (@tenorfabiano) on Aug 30, 2017 at 8:16am PDT

Corrine Winters tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend tenor Adam Smith and Winters shared a number of pictures of what she called the happiest day of her life.

Anna Netrebko shared a picture of her son Tiago, who began the third grade in his new school in Vienna. The soprano opens the Vienna State Opera’s season with “Il Trovatore.”

Тиша ученик 3 класса! Счастливый и готовый к работе👍Happy Tiago is ready for the 3 grade in new school 👍✌️ A post shared by @anna_netrebko_yusi_tiago on Aug 24, 2017 at 2:06am PDT

Ailyn Pérez is preparing her new season but first stopped by Philadelphia with her boyfriend, bass Matthew Curran, and met with friends. She heads off to Prague and Berlin for Dvorak and Mozart to start the season.

#Philly just got more #love Congrats to Laura & Todd for launching @loveandhoneyfriedchicken #friedchicken #bestofphilly 😋YUMMMMMMMMMMM Hungry Opera Singers would love this place @avaopera @operaphila @curtisinstitute A post shared by A I L Y N P E R E Z (@ailynperez1) on Aug 27, 2017 at 8:07pm PDT

Luca Pisaroni shared a picture with his dogs Lenny and Tristan at the Louvre in Paris where he is currently rehearsing “Pélleas et Mélisande.”

Having a great time in Paris 🇫🇷 #operadogs #lennytristan A post shared by Luca Pisaroni (@lucapisaroni) on Aug 28, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

Speaking of Newlyweds Jennifer Rowley shared a picture of her recent weddings pictures. The soprano is scheduled to cover “Tosca,” “Trovatore” and “Luisa Miller” at the Metropolitan Opera. She will get one performance of “Tosca.”

More #nofilter amazingness from Marcus @makingthemoment! Sitting here going through all of these amazing photos again and just smiling away! #wow #princess #operasingersofinstagram #love @rencleveland thank you again! A post shared by Jennifer Rowley (@larowley1) on Aug 24, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

