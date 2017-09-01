Social Media Beat (8/25-31) – While In Rehearsals Opera Stars Relax With Loved Ones

It was another week of rehearsals as many houses are preparing their 2017-18 seasons. And it was also a week where many of your favorite opera singers shared pictures with their loved ones.
First off, Michael Fabiano announced his engagement to his boyfriend Bryan McCallister. The two have been in London where Fabiano is preparing a new production of “La Bohème.”
Corrine Winters tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend tenor Adam Smith and Winters shared a number of pictures of what she called the happiest day of her life.
#WintersmithWedding finale was a success, and I’m officially Mrs. @adamsmithtenor! It was perfect: the weather, the venues, the music, but most of all, the people. Our “troop of comrades” (aptly put by @dtofano) are the best in the world, and their support made it the best day of our lives. Love and gratitude abound. ❤️😅😭🎉🍻 Next up: Croatian honeymoon! #londonliving #londonwedding #justmarried
Anna Netrebko shared a picture of her son Tiago, who began the third grade in his new school in Vienna. The soprano opens the Vienna State Opera’s season with “Il Trovatore.”
Ailyn Pérez is preparing her new season but first stopped by Philadelphia with her boyfriend, bass Matthew Curran, and met with friends. She heads off to Prague and Berlin for Dvorak and Mozart to start the season.
Luca Pisaroni shared a picture with his dogs Lenny and Tristan at the Louvre in Paris where he is currently rehearsing “Pélleas et Mélisande.”
Speaking of Newlyweds Jennifer Rowley shared a picture of her recent weddings pictures. The soprano is scheduled to cover “Tosca,” “Trovatore” and “Luisa Miller” at the Metropolitan Opera. She will get one performance of “Tosca.”
