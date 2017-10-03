ROH Announces US & Canadian Cinema Schedule

The Royal Opera House, Covent Garden has announced US and Canadian dates for its cinema transmissions of the 2017-18 season.

Things kick off on Oct. 17, 2017, with a production of “The Magic Flute.” Janai Brugger, Tuomas Katajala, Florian Sempey, In Sung Sim, and Christina Poulitsi.

Next up is a Nov. 1, 2017, transmission of Puccini’s “La Bohème” with Michael Fabiano, Nicole Car, and Mariusz Kwiecien leading the cast. The opera features a new production by Richard Jones with Antonio Pappano as the musical director.

Between Feb. 6 and March 8, there will broadcasts of Verdi’s “Rigoletto,” which will also star Fabiano as the Duke of Mantua. The cast also includes Dimitri Platanias in the lead role, Andrea Mastroni as Sparafucile, and Sofia Fomina as Gilda.

Between Feb. 28 and March 28, audiences will get a taste of Puccini’s “Tosca” with Adrianne Pieczonka in the title role and Joseph Calleja as her lover Cavaradossi while Bizet’s “Carmen” will get screenings between March 27 and April 27.

Finally, Verdi’s “Macbeth” gets transmissions between April 25 and May 25. That production will star Russian soprano Anna Netrebko with her iconic portrayal as Lady Macbeth with Zeljko Lucic in the title role, Ildebrando D’Arcanegelo, and Yusif Eyvazov as Macduff.

