Riccardo Muti To Return To Vienna State Opera

Riccardo Muti will return to the Vienna State Opera for the first time in 12 years.

During a press conference at the historic Teatro San Carlo in Naples, the Director of the Vienna State Opera, Dominique Meyer, along with the General Director and the Artistic Director of the Teatro San Carlo Rosanna Purchia and Paolo Pinamonti announced a joint project between both houses that will see Muti conducting.

Mozart’s ”Così Fan Tutte” will be co-produced by both theaters under the musical direction of Riccardo Muti and staged by his daughter Chiara Muti. The production will first premiere in Naples in November 2018 followed by a Vienna premiere in May 2020.

The production will include sets by designer Leila Fteita and costumes by Alessandro Lai. The Vienna cast will be announced in early 2019

at the season’s preview press conference.

During the press conference Meyer said, “It was wonderful for me to see how much Riccardo Muti enjoyed working with our orchestra at the guest performances in Japan last

autumn. And we are all thrilled that on this occasion we were able to arrange his return to the Wiener Staatsoper with a joint new production of ‘Così fan tutte.’”