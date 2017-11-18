Renee Fleming To Be Featured In ‘The Shape Of Water’ Soundtrack

Renée Fleming has revealed she will be featured in the soundtrack to Guillermo del Toro’s latest film “The Shape of Water.”

The soprano revealed a piece of the song she will be performing on Instagram and for the sound of the song, it seems Fleming has once again shifted her technique to fit the jazz style.

It also marks the latest foray into Fleming’s career in Hollywood. Fleming has been featured on soundtracks for Steven Spielberg’s “The Adventures of Tintin,” Peter Ramsey’s “Rise of the Guardians” and Peter Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.” Many of her recordings have also been featured on film soundtracks like “Now You See Me 2” and “Margaret.”

“The Shape of Water” recently won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and is being hailed as a major Oscar contender. The film tells the story of Elisa whose life changes forever when she and co-worker Zelda discover a secret classified experiment.

The soundtrack for the film is scheduled for release on Dec. 8, the same week the film hits theaters. The soundtrack includes original music by Oscar-winning composer Alexandre Desplat.

Fleming is currently on a recital tour and hits the Broadway stage in February for “Carousel.”

I’m on the soundtrack of Guillermo del Toro’s breathtakingly beautiful film The Shape of Water- have a look! A post shared by Renee Fleming (@reneeflemingmusic) on Nov 17, 2017 at 12:45pm PST

