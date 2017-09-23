Release Date for Dmitri Hvorostovsky’s ‘Rigoletto’ Recording Announced

The full cast for Dmitri Hvorostovsky’s first full recording of “Rigoletto” has been announced.

Delos made the announcement via Twitter, noting that the new album is slated for release on Nov. 10, 2017 and will also showcase Nadine Sierra as Gilda, Francesco Demuro as the Duke of Mantua, Andrea Mastroni as Sparafucille, and Oksana Volkova as Maddalena. Constantine Orbelain conducts the Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra and Men of the Kaunas State Choir.

Hvorostovsky has not performed on the opera stage due to his continued battle with cancer. He recently performed the aria from “Rigoletto” during the Metropolitan Opera’s 50th Anniversary gala, a performance that “was undeniably the winner of the emotional moment of the night.”

In the summer of 2015, Hvorostovsky was diagnosed with a brain tumor and despite getting medical treatment, he continued performing and recording CDs.

However, in late September 2016, the singer had to withdraw from his engagements in Verdi’s “Simon Boccanegra” at the Vienna State Opera while in December 2016, he canceled his planned debut performances of Verdi’s “Don Carlos” at Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater. He later announced that he would not be performing in opera productions for the time being so he could concentrate on his treatment.

The baritone recently released a new album “Russia Cast Adrift.”

Related