Pittsburgh Opera Announces ‘The Long Walk’

Pittsburgh Opera has announced its next production for the year.

The company will bring the contemporary American opera to the CAPA School Theater in Jeremy Howard Beck’s “The Long Walk.”

The libretto by Stephanie Fleischmann is based on the book “The Long Walk: A Story of War and the Life that Follows” by Brian Castner.

The opera is an exploration of a soldier’s return from Iraq where he served as an officer in an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit and his battle with what he calls “the Crazy” as he tries to reintegrate into his family life.

“The Long Walk” is a term for when a bomb disposal expert puts on their bomb suit and walks, alone, towards an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which they must disarm.

The opera was commissioned by the American Lyric Theater in 2012 and premiered at Opera Saratoga in 2015. It was later performed at Opera Utah. This will mark the third set of performances for the work.

Pittsburgh Opera recently performed “Le Nozze di Figaro” and opened its season with an acclaimed “Tosca” starring Leah Crocetto and Mark Delavan.

Performances for “The Long Walk” open on Jan. 20 and run through Jan. 28.

