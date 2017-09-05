Opera Philadelphia to Offer Unique Subtitle Experience for ‘War Stories’

Posted By: David Salazar September 5, 2017

A few days ago we heard about Vienna State Opera amping up the subtitles game in an attempt to make opera more accessible to a wider range of people. It looks like Opera Philadelphia is in on the same game.

The company announced that audiences will be able to use their smartphones during the performance to obtain a translation of Monteverdi’s section of the double bill “War Stories.”

Per the company’s official website, “During performances of ‘War Stories,’ the site-specific double-bill featuring Monteverdi’s ‘Il combattimento di Tancredi e Clorinda’ and Lembit Beecher’s ‘I Have No Stories to Tell You,’ guests may enjoy a translation of ‘Il combattimento di Tancredi e Clorinda’ on their mobile devices during performances. Ticket holders should bring a fully-charged smartphone or tablet and return to operaphila.org/titles during performances of ‘War Stories’ to follow along.”

The opera opens on Sept. 16, 2017, for a total of six performances, which are currently all sold out.

 

 

