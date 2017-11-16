Opera Parallèle Adds Additional Performance For ‘The Little Prince’

By popular demand, Opera Parallèle has added one more performance of the award-winning opera “The Little Prince.”

The added performance will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2. The production will also be given four performances at the Cowell Theater on Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.

For the production, the company has assembled Artistic Director/conductor Nicole Paiement and Creative Director Brian Staufenbiel with illustrations and media design by Matt Kish and David Murakami.

“Our production of The Little Prince is a completely magical experience,” said Nicole Paiement in a press release. “From Rachel Portman’s memorable score to the innovative illustrations and digital ‘sets’ and delightfully inventive costumes, it’s designed to be enjoyed by all ages.”

The cast for the production will star Eve Gigliotti in her San Francisco debut as The Pilot, Hannah Gonzales and Erin Enriquez as The Little Prince, Kindra Scharich as The Fox, Sabrina Romero-Wilson as The Rose, Maggie Finnegan as The Water, Samuel Faustine as The Lamplighter/Drunkard, J. Raymond Meyers as The Snake/Vain Man, Zachary Lenox as The Businessman, Philip Skinner as The King and Members of the San Francisco Girls Chorus as the chorus of stars and birds.

